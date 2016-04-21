Beautiful chaos: Facebook Messenger now allows you to voice chat with 50 friends

Now Playing: Watch this: Facebook Messenger lets you call 50 friends at once (oh...

Enlarge Image Facebook

Of all your friends, how many do you interact with regularly on Facebook?



Odds are, with Facebook Messenger's new update, you can now voice chat with all of them at the same time. That's because you can now group voice chat with up to 50 people over the social media platform.

"Really excited to announce the global rollout of group calling in Messenger today," Facebook Messenger head David Marcus wrote in a post on Wednesday. "From any group conversations, just tap on the phone icon to initiate a group call. You can then manage individual participants on the next screen."

The new function is one of many being introduced to Messenger, which earlier this month was announced to have over 900 million monthly active users around the world.