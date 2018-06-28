Facebook Keyword Snooze lets you silence spoilers in your news feed

Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a test of a new feature called "Keyword Snooze" that lets you hide posts in your news feed that incorporate given keywords for 30 days.

You enable it from a post in your feed, via the upper right-hand menu. The feature will let you choose keywords and phrases that Facebook has automatically selected from a particular post. When you "snooze" a keyword, you won't see posts that contain that exact word or phrase from any person, Page or Group for 30 days.

Unfortunately, because you can't do it in advance, you've probably already seen at least one spoiler before you can snooze the rest.