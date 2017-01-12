Facebook's 'journalism project' seeks to strengthen online news

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Facebook, which has been accused of assisting in the rise and spread of fake news, is seeking to put itself on steadier footing with its Journalism Project announced Wednesday.

The social media giant's project focuses on three tenets. First is the development of news "products" between Facebook and media outlets such as new storytelling formats. Facebook also offered the example of a German media outlet that developed a free subscription trial period for Facebook readers.

Next is a plan to offer tools and "best practices" training to journalists. This includes collaborations with the Knight Foundation, the Detroit Journalism Cooperative and the Institute for Nonprofit News. In addition, a Facebook-owned tool called CrowdTangle, which measures social performance, will now be free to Facebook's media partners.

The final focus is on Facebook's readers, with an emphasis on promoting media literacy. Facebook pointed to new tools designed to make it easier to report fake news, along with its efforts to remove financial incentives that motivate spamming and a collaboration with third-party fact-checking groups to help identify hoaxes.

Facebook's initiative is part of an about-face for the social media platform, which for a long time shrugged off its influence on the news and downplayed the impact of fake news on the 2016 presidential election. The company is now acknowledging the significant role it plays in the consumption of news online, along with its ability to shape journalism's future.

