Facebook is building a small village of apartments, grocery and office space

In a few years, families could be living at Facebook.

The social media company on Friday revealed its plan to expand its Menlo Park headquarters by building a small village of 1,500 apartments, grocery, retail and office space called the Willow Campus.

"Part of our vision is to create a neighborhood center that provides long-needed community services. We plan to build 125,000 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store, pharmacy and additional community-facing retail," Facebook said in its announcement.

A company representative told CNET that the apartment units and retail would be open to all perspective tenants, and not just Facebook's employees. The office space however would be for Facebook's use.

The company is filing this plan with Menlo Park officials this month, with hopes to finish their first phase of the campus by 2021. Facebook hopes to ease traffic congestion in the area with the on-site housing along with investments in regional transit.

Facebook says this campus is the latest in its efforts to improve the housing market in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has included a $20 million pledge toward the creation of affordable housing announced last December. Among the 1,500 units on the Willow Campus, Facebook said 15 percent of these will be offered at below market rates.

Facebook previously announced its intention to build homes for the general public last year amidst concerns that the company's plan to expand its workforce would make Silicon Valley's housing crunch even worse.