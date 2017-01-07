Facebook hires ex-CNN anchor to lead news partnerships team

Photo by Getty Images

Facebook is hoping Campbell Brown will be its "voice" to help ease any tensions with the media.

The social network is hiring the former CNN and NBC News anchor to become its head of news partnerships later this month.

Brown, appropriately enough, shared the news about her newly-created liaison position Friday on her Facebook page.

"This is a different role for me, but one where I will be tapping my newsroom experience to help news organizations and journalists work more closely and more effectively with Facebook," Brown said in her Facebook post. "I will be working directly with our partners to help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism, and contribute value to their businesses."

Brown's hiring at the world's largest social network comes after it has been sharply criticized for its role with spreading fake news stories during the US presidential election. The company denies that fake news appearing on Facebook swayed the vote. Last month, the company announced steps to make it easier for its 1.8 billion users to report possible hoaxes and add warnings before they share questionable stories in their news feeds. Brown's role also comes about a month after the social network posted it was looking for someone with more than 20 years of experience to be the "public-facing voice of Facebook and its role in the news ecosystem."

Covering the news with "honesty and integrity is something that matters deeply to me," the Emmy-winning Brown, 48, said in her post Friday. She added that she has always felt journalism is more than just a job.

"Right now we are watching a massive transformation take place in the news business -- both in the way people consume news and in the way reporters disseminate news. Facebook is a major part of this transformation," she said. "This change comes with enormous challenges for journalists but also with great opportunities."