At least building at Facebook's headquarters was evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat was received.
The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, California, the Menlo Park Police Department said in a statement.
A Facebook representative confirmed that a few buildings on the campus had been evacuated and that all employees were safe.
Developing
Discuss: Facebook headquarters building evacuated after bomb threat
