Facebook, Google and Twitter don't reveal much in answers to Congress

If the Senate wasn't impressed with Facebook, Google and Twitter's responses to grilling on Capitol Hill late last year over possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, they probably aren't going to be too pleased now.

The Senate Select Intelligence Committee published the three tech giants' responses to followup questions from the hearings held last November, during which senators criticized the trio for not doing more to safeguard their collective services from a Russian misinformation campaign.

Though the companies submitted more than 100 pages to the committee, their answers amounted to mostly a lesson in the terms of service the three companies rely on to police their respective networks. Twitter additionally said its ability to respond to the Senator's questions was limited because it couldn't "comment on whether or not we received requests related to any specific law enforcement investigations."

The written responses come at a time when the tech industry is increasingly under Washington's microscope. Over the past year, the industry has shifted from a darling of the economy to accidental stooges for a Russian plot to interfere with the presidential election.

While the companies did provide a lot of retreading information they've already made public, here are some details in the responses we found interesting:

Facebook said it saw "insignificant overlap" between the targeted content used by alleged Russian conspirators and Trump's presidential campaign.

Twitter detects approximately 450,000 "suspicious" logins a day that it says may be bots, or computer programs created to automatically post and respond to things on Twitter. Additionally, it appears the problem is getting bigger. Last September, it said it "challenged" an average of 4 million suspicious accounts a week, more than twice the rate from the same time in 2016.

