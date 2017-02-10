Facebook gets serious about the big bucks in TV shows

James Martin/CNET

Facebook really wants to serve you original TV shows over social media.

The social network just hired Mina Lefevre, an experienced TV executive, to manage all of its video content programming, according to Bloomberg. Lefevre hails from MTV where she was responsible for scripted programming.

The move follows Facebook's recently announced plans to create an app for television set-top boxes.

Facebook sees big money in creating video content. With more than 1.79 billion active users a month, the potential for a massive advertising dollar windfall is significant to say the least.

