Facebook axes fake accounts

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook famously boasts it has 1.86 billion users who visit the social network every month.

That number shrank on Friday. The company is deleting swarms of fake accounts as it cracks down against spam.

"Protecting authenticity is an ongoing challenge -- one that requires vigilance and commitment," Shabnam Shaik, a technical program manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

Facebook didn't reveal the number of affected accounts, but say more than 30,000 accounts were detected in France alone. "Our priority, of course is to remove the accounts with the largest footprint, with a high amount of activity and a broad reach," Shaik wrote.

The number of authentic users matters for Facebook because the company charges marketers and advertisers to reach the most eyeballs.

Fake profiles, or bots, are an ongoing problem for social networks, and software that generates the fake fans account for a big-money industry. In 2014, Facebook estimated 67.7 million to 137.8 million accounts were either duplicates or fake.

Twitter has had the same problem. About 15 percent of Twitter's 319 million active monthly users are reportedly bots, according to research from the University of Southern California and Indiana University.