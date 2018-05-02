Facebook F8 2018: Watch Day 2 live here

Improved privacy tools, a full-on dating service, new features for WhatsApp and Instagram, and a new sub-$200 Oculus Go VR headset were just some of the new initiatives that Mark Zuckerberg and his team shared on stage during the first day of Facebook's F8 developers conference.

Now comes the second and final day of the big developer gathering in San Jose. We'll be embedding the video here as soon as it starts. In the meantime, check out all the news from the first day of F8.

What: Facebook F8 2018 Day 2 keynote

When: 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 2

Where to watch: Right here, in the livestream embedded above, or at F8.com

Zuckerberg doubles down on Facebook's fights: The CEO argues that Facebook is still good for the world.

F8 2018, day 1: Everything Facebook just announced: Oculus Go, Clear History, a new dating service and more.