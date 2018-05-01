Facebook F8 2018: Watch Day 1 live here

The Cambridge Analytica scandal has been consuming Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for weeks. So it's no surprise that the company is looking to get back to basics with its F8 developers conference, which starts today in San Jose, California.

The two-day event will bring together more than 5,000 developers for the social network in more than 50 separate sessions. But the main events are the daily keynote sessions.

Last year, the company used the F8 keynotes to go deep on augmented reality and virtual reality, and offer a glimpse at the future of its Oculus VR division. This year, we expect more news on the Oculus Go portable VR system, last seen at the Game Developers Conference in March.

But the spotlight will also allow CEO Mark Zuckerberg the first opportunity since his two days of Congressional testimony to offer his vision for a Facebook that's more cognizant of the new post-Cambridge Analytica privacy environment.

What: Facebook F8 2018 Day 1 keynote

When: 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET Tuesday 1 May

Where to watch: Right here, in the livestream embedded above, or on YouTube

Alternate viewing options: On Facebook or on YouTube

