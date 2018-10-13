Getty Images

A massive Facebook security breach affected fewer people than the company originally thought, but millions of users had their phone numbers, emails and other information compromised, the tech giant said on Friday.

In September, the world's largest social network said that it believed the breach affected 50 million people after attackers stole "access tokens" -- a digital key that allowed the hackers to access people's accounts without needing a password -- from the social network. On Friday, Facebook said about 30 million users had these tokens stolen not 50 million.

"First, the attackers already controlled a set of accounts, which were connected to Facebook friends. They used an automated technique to move from account to account so they could steal the access tokens of those friends, and for friends of those friends, and so on, totaling about 400,000 people," wrote Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Product Management in a blog post.

The company also revealed what user information was put at risk because of the security breach.

About 15 million people had their name and contact details such as emails and phone numbers compromised. About 14 million people also had the same information accessed, but the attackers also looked at other details such as a user's birthdate, hometown and where they worked. A total of 1 million people did not have any information accessed, according to Facebook.

The tech firm said it's working with the FBI and the agency asked them not to discuss who might be behind the attack.

This story is developing...

