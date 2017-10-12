CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook down for some users worldwide

Web watchdog Down Detector has confirmed that Facebook has experienced an outage this morning.

Facebook users around the world have experienced an outage of the social network this morning, which appears to be still continuing for many.

Users report being unable to use the site, and others report unusual behavior including elements such as the "post" box not appearing.

The outage of the network is being tracked by independent site Down Detector, where users continue to report issues.

Represenatives for Facebook did not immediately resopnd to CNET's request for a comment.

