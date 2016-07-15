Facebook diversity stats include LGBT numbers for first time

Facebook released on Thursday statistics about the diversity of its workforce. The old news? The company is still not very racially or ethnically diverse. Gender diversity isn't so great either. But the fresh piece of information here is that Facebook is releasing stats on LGBT workers for the first time.

In a voluntary survey, answered by 61 percent of Facebook's workforce, the company found that 7 percent of workers identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or asexual.

"We are proud to support the LGBTQ community through our policies, products and extensive benefits for our employees," wrote Maxine Williams in the announcement of the new numbers.

Facebook's workforce is 67 percent men and 33 percent women. In tech jobs, like coding, that's 83 percent men and 17 percent women.

White workers make up 52 percent at Facebook. Thirty eight percent of workers are Asian, 4 percent are Hispanic, and 2 percent are black. In tech jobs, 3 percent of Facebook workers are Hispanic, and 1 percent are black.

In response to Facebook's lackluster rates of gender, racial and ethnic diversity, Williams laid out the company's long- and short-term plans to do better. They include a promise of $15 million to Code.org, a nonprofit group that wants to improve computer science education in public schools, and to TechPrep, an online source of information for kids who want to get into programming (and their parents and guardians).

Williams also looked for slivers of hope in the numbers. "We still have a long way to go, but as we continue to strive for greater change, we are encouraged by positive hiring trends," she wrote. That includes slight gains in diversity in Facebook's leadership roles. "[Of] new senior leadership hires at Facebook in the US over the last 12 months, 9 percent are black, 5 percent are Hispanic, and 29 percent are women."