Facebook's leaked dick pic policy shifts blame away from the victim

Facebook has a problem with dick pics, but a leaked memo obtained by Motherboard shows what the social network might be doing about it.

In the memo, Facebook's team of moderators are told to stop punishing people who receive unsolicited nude photos, according to Motherboard.

Sometimes Facebook will disable a user's account after they complain about receiving dick pics. That's because the victim sometimes reposts the pics in order to complain or condemn the original sender. But Facebook saw this reposting as "revenge porn" -- another problem Facebook has.

Now the social network is trying to ensure that pictures of male nudity get deleted, but the people receiving them don't get their accounts disabled for it. This shifts the blame from the victim of the unsolicited nudes, and focuses more on the harasser.

Motherboard included a section of the memo, which you can read below.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.