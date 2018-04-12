Here's what we're talking about on Wednesday's 3:59:
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's hearing before the Senate on Tuesday.
- Questions to Zuckerberg show many senators don't get Facebook.
- Zuckerberg needs to rebuild trust.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg runs circles around the Senate (The 3:59, Ep. 384)
