CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and your privacy (The 3:59, Ep. 442)

Talking to CNET's Richard Nieva on his reporting about Zuck and Facebook's privacy scandal.

359442b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and your privacy (The 3:59, Ep. 442)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Google is probably tracking your location, even if you turn it off, says report