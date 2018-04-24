Aleksandr Kogan, who previously claimed to be a scapegoat in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, appears today before a UK government inquiry into fake news. Watch the live video below.

Dr Kogan is a key player in the revelations surrounding Facebook and data consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. A researcher at the University of Cambridge, Kogan created a Facebook app in 2013 that harvested anonymous user data from the millions of Facebook users. Later he created another quiz app that collected user data with names, and sold the data on to a company called SCL with ties to controversial company Cambridge Analytica. Although he said he never had a contract with Cambridge Analytica, Kogan admitted that he worked closely with its staff including suspended CEO Alexander Nix, who has already faced the UK committee.

Kogan claims he had assumed his actions were acceptable. "I think that the core idea we had," he told 60 Minutes, "that everybody knows and nobody cares, was wrong. For that, I am sincerely sorry."

Kogan and others from the academic world are sometimes allowed access to Facebook data for the purposes of research -- often in collaboration with the university itself. Kogan told the UK committee that Facebook provided anonymised data to him for academic research separately from the data sold on to SCL and Cambridge Analytica, without a signed agreement or any requirement to delete or return it. He said that Facebook later asked him to delete the anonymous data in 2015 and he did so.

After the revelations surfaced in March, Kogan said he was being made "a scapegoat" by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, which suspended the researcher from the platform.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.