Facebook brings basketball player LaVar Ball's life to your feed

Ball in the Family The Ball family is changing the game on and off the court. Meet LaVar, Tina, and their three sons– all born to go pro. For LaVar, it’s all going to plan. But in life, there are some things you just can’t prepare for. Watch only on Facebook. Posted by Ball In The Family on Tuesday, August 29, 2017

You might not know who LaVar Ball is, but if you spend any time on Facebook, you're about to find out.

Premiering on August 31 as part of Facebook's new video platform, Facebook's Watch, "Ball in the Family" is a reality show that follows the lives of the former basketball and football player and his family, including his sons and his wife, Tina, who is recovering from a stroke. The show was funded by Facebook and produced by produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, the company that brought you reality-TV fare like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "The Real World," according to Variety.

Facebook has been quickly building out the new platform. Last week in was announced that "Humans of New York," a popular Page with 18 million fans, would be turned into a video series. "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe recently launched a reality show on the platform as well, called "Returning the Favor."