Facebook begins testing paywall for subscriptions

Earlier this year Facebook announced plans to introduce a subscription news service with paywalls, and now the company is testing it out.

It means that publishers will have two paywalled options to choose from: one that allows Facebook users to read 10 free stories a month before needing a subscription; and another "freemium" model that allows publishers to pick the locked articles.

When you hit the paywall, you'll be redirected to the publisher's site to sign up for a subscription.

The tool, available only on Android for now, is rolling out for publishers over the next few weeks.