Facebook bans earning cash from smut and hate

Facebook just officially put the kibosh on shady ways to use its network for profit. The social media giant updated its standards and guidelines, effectively banning profit from a wide variety of potentially controversial and unsavory content. The new policy also reiterates Facebook's intention to restrict users who knowingly share "clickbait or sensationalism" or "post misinformation or false news."

The specific content types banned from monetization, according to Facebook:

"Misappropriation of Children's Characters"



"Tragedy & Conflict"



"Debated Social Issues"



"Violent Content"



"Adult Content"



"Prohibited Activity"



"Explicit Content"



"Drugs or Alcohol Use"



"Inappropriate Language"



If those terms sound broad, that's because they are. Facebook's specific definitions of each can be found on their updated Content Guide for Monetization page.

The new rules were introduced in a blog post by Nick Grudin, Facebook's VP of Media Partnerships. The move comes in the wake of ongoing controversies related to the social network, which has become a virtual megaphone for everyone from neo-Nazis to Russian groups alleged to be influencing US politics and elections.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request to comment or elaborate further.