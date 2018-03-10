Facebook and Warner will bring licensed music to your timeline

Getty Images

If you want to create a video for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram or Oculus, you'll now legally be able to spice it up with your favorite song.

Major music label Warner Music Group announced a partnership with Facebook on Friday that'll allow users on any of Facebook's social media platforms to use Warner owned songs in their fan-made videos. The deal applies to the company's recorded music and music publishing catalogs.

In the announcement, Warner's Chief Digital Officer, Ole Obermann, explained the reason for the company's involvement: "Our partnership with Facebook will help expand the universe of music streaming and create supplementary revenue for artists. Fan-created video is one of the most personal, social and often viral ways that music is enjoyed, but its commercial potential is largely untapped."

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.