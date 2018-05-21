Facebook

Facebook and Qualcomm are teaming up to bring super-fast Wi-Fi to built-up urban areas, the two companies announced Monday.

Qualcomm said it will integrate Facebook's Terragraph technology, which uses high-frequency radio waves to speed up networks where populations are dense, into its upcoming chipsets. Terragraph is a millimeter-wavelength, 60GHz wireless system that serves as an alternative when laying fiber becomes impossible or too expensive.

"With Terragraph, our goal is to enable people living in urban areas to access high-quality connectivity that can help create new opportunities and strengthen communities," said Yael Maguire, vice president of connectivity at Facebook.

The two companies said they expect to begin trials of the technology in mid-2019.

