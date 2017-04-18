Facebook allows staff to join anti-Trump protests on May 1

Jeff Swensen, Getty Images

Facebook won't penalize employees who take time off on May 1 to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The social network posted a memo on an internal forum on April 14 announcing the policy, which will allow employees to join pro-immigration protests set to take place on International Workers' Day. It also said it will re-evaluate contracts with any companies employing staff who work on Facebook's campus if they illegally crack down on their workers' protest rights.

"We're committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable expressing their opinions and speaking up," a Facebook spokesman told Bloomberg.

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is an outspoken critic of Trump's immigration policies, calling the US "a nation of immigrants."

The social network is one of many Silicon Valley companies to benefit from immigrant tech talent. Earlier this year, the industry came together to protest Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would tighten restrictions on H-1B visas, which are widely used by Silicon Valley companies and others to bring in highly skilled workers from overseas.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

