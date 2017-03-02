Facebook adds more suicide prevention tools

Facebook

Facebook added to its toolbox aimed at helping suicidal users, including integrating help into Facebook Live and Messenger and using artificial intelligence to streamline reporting of suicidal red flags, according to a company blog post Wednesday.

The moves build on steps Facebook has already taken to try to help people contemplating suicide. In 2011, the company launched a service that allowed users to chat live with a suicide prevention specialist. It expanded suicide prevention support again in 2015.

Noting that suicide accounts for one death every 40 seconds worldwide, the company cited expert advice that one of the best ways to prevent suicide is to get support from familiar people. "Facebook is in a unique position -- through friendships on the site -- to help connect a person in distress with people who can support them," the company said.

To support someone on Facebook Live video, viewers have the option to reach out to the person direction and report the video to the company. It will also provide resources to the person reporting the live video to help them in assist the friend. The person sharing a live video will see a set of resources on their screen, offering options like reach out to a friend, contact a help line or see tips.

The company said it has added the ability for people to connect with crisis support partners over Messenger, such Crisis Text Line, the National Eating Disorder Association and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This test will expand over the next several months.

It also aimed to make reporting quicker and accurate, using artificial intelligence to test a reporting process that recognizes patterns to streamline it. It is also testing pattern recognition to identify posts as very likely to include thoughts of suicide. The test starts in the US.