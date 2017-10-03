Facebook adding 1,000 to its global ad review staff

Scott Stein/CNET

Today, Facebook is delivering copies of 3,000 ads to Congress that were likely bought by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. But the social media company is also pushing to improve how its ad transparency works in the future.

Facebook aims to hire 1,000 people to its global ad review team over the next year, along with instituting other changes detailed in a post this morning from Joel Kaplan, VP of Global Policy.

In the post, Facebook promises to be tougher on what ads and content make it to Facebook in the first place, along with setting a goal of making future ads run by any organization visible to anyone on Facebook, instead of just targeted ones.

Facebook sold $100,000 in ads to 500 inauthentic accounts linked to Russia from June 2015 to May 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg asked forgiveness over the weekend for Facebook's recent behavior. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to reach out to aid in investigations of Russian interference in the US election.