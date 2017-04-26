FaceApp is sorry its 'hot' filter gives people light skin tones

FaceApp

Stop me if you've heard this one before: an app that uses augmented reality to make face filters gets in trouble after a short-sighted feature.

You would think apps would learn their lesson after Snapchat's yellowface filter controversy, or its backfired Marie Curie lens or the digital blackface filter for Bob Marley. FaceApp is the latest filter flop after its "hot" filter made people look whiter.

FaceApp is riding a wave of popularity in recent weeks as people started posting memes of the photo-editing tool, giving smiles to grimacing faces like the Undertaker's.

The app is intended to be goofy and light-hearted, by letting people give themselves a younger or older look, or swapping their genders. It uses artificial intelligence to scope out parts of your face in photos and transforms them based on the filters you select.

The "hot" filter is landing the app in hot waters on social media for literally whitewashing people's photos in an attempt to make them look more attractive.

The app's creator and CEO, Yaroslav Goncharov, apologized for the feature's flaw, blaming the issue on the "neural network."

"We are deeply sorry for this unquestionably serious issue. It is an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behaviour," Goncharov said in a statement to the Guardian. He added that they were working on a fix, and started by changing the name from the "hot" filter to the "spark" filter.