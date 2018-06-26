CNET también está disponible en español.

Face unlock is coming to new Nokia 6 and 7 Plus in 'coming months'

The onetime mobile phone giant is catching up.

The new Nokia 6 and 7 Plus will soon be getting face unlock capability.

Nokia says you'll soon be able to unlock a handful of its phones with your face.

Nokia confirmed in a tweet, spotted by Android Headlines, that face unlock technology is coming to at least four of its devices in an over-the-air update in "the coming months." The company said the  Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 will get the update.

Nokia is playing catchup when it comes to face unlock technology. Apple debuted Face ID with the iPhone X, and Android phones like Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Huawei's Honor 7A and 7C also have facial recognition features that unlock phones with the front-facing camera.

Nokia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

