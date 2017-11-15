Bkav

Apparently, the iPhone X's Face ID can be tricked -- under a very specific set of circumstances.

On Tuesday's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Did iPhone X's Face ID already get tricked? (The 3:59, Ep. 316) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher