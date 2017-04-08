FAA institutes airspace restriction banning drones over military facilities

FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced that it, for the first time, has instituted airspace restrictions specifically apply only to unmanned aircraft, or "drones", banning them from unauthorized operations over 133 military facilities, starting a week from today.

FAA said the restrictions are based on its existing authority under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) § 99.7:

"U.S. military facilities are vital to the nation's security. The FAA and the Department of Defense have agreed to restrict drone flights up to 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of these 133 facilities. The restrictions will be effective April 14, 2017."



Drone owners can find out about these restricted facilities via an interactive online map or the FAA's B4UFLY mobile app, which will be updated within 60 days to reflect the new airspace restrictions.

Operators who violate the airspace restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges. Additional information, including frequently asked questions, can be found on the FAA's UAS website.

The FAA said it's considering additional requests from federal security and intelligence agencies for restrictions using the FAA's § 99.7 authority.