Extra lens for your new iPhone? Hitcase has a bundle

The iPhone X, XS and XS Max may all have dual-lens cameras, but they're missing wide-angle and macro lenses. That's where companies like Hitcase and Olloclip come in. They sell lenses that you attach to your iPhone and expand your photography options.

As its name suggests, Hitcase has its roots in the case business, and it has a number of case options to choose from, including its simple Crio case (the black one in the middle of the photo above) to its tougher Enduro, Shield, Pro and Splash cases.

Things can get pretty expensive once you add a lens or two, but Hitcase is starting the holiday season off early with several bundle options that get you anywhere from $5 to $40 in savings.

I personally like the SuperWide ($40, £31, AU$56) and used it to shoot the slideshow below of the insane $51 million townhouse. Hitcase also sells wide and macro lenses, which also cost $40.

The most affordable deal is the Crio + Lens bundle that gives you the choice of any one lens plus the Crio case for $50 instead of $70. Just be aware that with the Crio case -- and some of the other cases -- the lens adheres magnetically to the case, which is both good and bad. It's good because it's easy to swap lenses on and off the case, but if you knock the lens into anything it will fall off the case.

You can find the rest of the Hitcase holiday deal bundles here. Hitcase ships to the UK and Australia.

