2:45 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Have you seen a prompt to view Facebook's Explore Feed when scrolling through your own feed? If you have seen it and you went right past it, I can't blame you.

If you haven't taken the time to look through your Explore Feed on Facebook, you might want to. It turns out the Explore Feed is pretty useful and full of random videos or articles Facebook thinks you'll like.

For me, there are some videos or posts that are way off, but for the most part, I scroll through and stop to watch at least part of each video. I also click on quite a few of the articles shown to me.

Facebook, sadly, knows me and, for that matter, the rest of its users a bit too well.

Here's how to find your customized Explore Feed:

Android

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Open the Facebook app, tap on the menu button.

Scroll down to the Favorites section, tap Explore Feed.

iOS

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Open the Facebook app, tap on the menu button.

Scroll down to the Favorites section, tap Explore Feed .

section, tap . If you can't find it on the initial list, tap More, then you should see Explore Feed.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Once you've accessed your personalized Explore Feed, it looks and works just like any typical Facebook feed. You can like, comment and share posts you see or view different pages and accounts.