Exploding headphones reignite concerns about batteries on planes

Australian Transport Safety Bureau

Forget exploding phones. The batteries in your headphones could be the biggest safety risk next time you fly.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has issued a safety warning after a woman was badly burned by a pair of battery-powered headphones that exploded while she was sleeping.

After hearing a loud explosion two hours into a flight from Beijing to Melbourne, the woman received burns across her face, neck, lips and hand when the headphones caught fire.

"As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face," she told the ATSB. "I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck.

"I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire."

According to the Bureau, the battery which likely caused the problem ended up melted and stuck to the floor of the aircraft.

Airlines have already been on high alert over battery safety after the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was banned from flights due to issues with batteries catching fire.

The ATSB has renewed safety advice, warning that spare batteries should be kept in carry-on baggage and that passengers should not move their seat if they can't locate their phone, due to the risk of damaging the battery.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.