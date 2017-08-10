The $160 Japanese fidget spinner spins for a very long time

Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images

Fancy a fidget spinner that goes on and on, longer than Celine Dion's epic "My Heart Will Go On" Titanic theme song?

A Japanese firm called NSK Micro Precision Co., which specialises in making ball bearings, has a new toy for you if you're crazy enough to pay its expensive 17,280 Yen ($157) price tag (though it's still cheaper than the gold-plated spinner from Russian jewelry firm Caviar).

Made in the city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa, Japan, the fidget spinner can spin for more than 12 minutes, lasting 13 minutes and 35 seconds in an AFP test. Made with a heavy brass frame and light aluminium ball bearings, the spinner's purpose other than spinning is to showcase the company's ball bearings, which are used in space satellites.

"Hundreds of bearings are found in products all around us, but most people don't see them or pay much attention to them," said Toshikazu Ishii, the company's president.

If you're thinking of getting one, the news isn't good. We checked the company's official website, which unfortunately doesn't say where to buy it.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.