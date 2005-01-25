Executive shuffle

update

January 25, 2005

The search king hires the lead programmer for the Firefox browser, in its newest encroachment on Microsoft's turf.

January 24, 2005

Firm says Todd Bradley will resign when the company's current quarter ends next month.

January 24, 2005

Tech giant says talk of management shakeup--beyond last week's PC-printer shift--is unfounded.

January 24, 2005

In first management move, John Swainson creates autonomous product groups, shuffles top executives, eyes more acquisitions.

January 24, 2005

The data storage equipment maker says Michael Klayko has replaced Greg Reyes as its chief executive officer.