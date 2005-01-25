Executive shuffle

Google hires Firefox's lead programmer while HP denies rumors of management reorganization. Also: PalmOne CEO resigns.
Google snaps up top Firefox programmerupdate The search king hires the lead programmer for the Firefox browser, in its newest encroachment on Microsoft's turf.
PalmOne CEO to step downFirm says Todd Bradley will resign when the company's current quarter ends next month.
HP denies rumors of CEO shiftTech giant says talk of management shakeup--beyond last week's PC-printer shift--is unfounded.
CA's CEO-elect mixes it upIn first management move, John Swainson creates autonomous product groups, shuffles top executives, eyes more acquisitions.
Brocade gets new CEOThe data storage equipment maker says Michael Klayko has replaced Greg Reyes as its chief executive officer.
