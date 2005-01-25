CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

Executive shuffle

Google hires Firefox's lead programmer while HP denies rumors of management reorganization. Also: PalmOne CEO resigns.

Google snaps up top Firefox programmer

update The search king hires the lead programmer for the Firefox browser, in its newest encroachment on Microsoft's turf.
January 25, 2005

PalmOne CEO to step down

Firm says Todd Bradley will resign when the company's current quarter ends next month.
January 24, 2005

HP denies rumors of CEO shift

Tech giant says talk of management shakeup--beyond last week's PC-printer shift--is unfounded.
January 24, 2005

CA's CEO-elect mixes it up

In first management move, John Swainson creates autonomous product groups, shuffles top executives, eyes more acquisitions.
January 24, 2005

Brocade gets new CEO

The data storage equipment maker says Michael Klayko has replaced Greg Reyes as its chief executive officer.
January 24, 2005
