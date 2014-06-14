Exclusive look inside latest 'Star Wars' Shakespeare parody

Quirk Books

Something Wookiee this way comes! Take an exclusive look inside "William Shakespeare's The Jedi Doth Return" -- the third installment of the best-selling Shakespeare "Star Wars" parody books by Ian Doescher.

Inside the upcoming book, illustrated by Nicolas Delort, we see Luke Skywalker battling Boba Fett on Jabba the Hutt's Khetanna -- commonly referred to as his sail barge; Princess Leia strangling Jabba the Hutt with the very chain that held her captive as his slave; the exciting Wookiee rescue of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian from the sarlacc; and of course, a majestic-looking Wicket the Ewok.

"'William Shakespeare's The Jedi Doth Return' follows all the conventions I've put in place this far and adds a few more," Doescher told Crave in March. "We get to see how the Ewoks might have spoken in Shakespeare's time, some minor characters end up with big speeches, there's another Fool to rival R2-D2, and there are more songs than in either of the first two books. There may or may not be Elizabethan gangsta rap in Jabba's Palace."

The book, from Quirk Books, hits bookstores on July 1. Fans waiting for that day can at least watch the book trailer for "William Shakespeare's The Empire Striketh Back" to see what light through Yoda's window breaks.