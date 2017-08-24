Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Ralph Freso / Getty Images

In Phoenix last night, Donald Trump again expressed his enthusiasm for his own Twitter feed.

He believes it is his unfiltered line of communication to the American people. "If I don't have social media, I probably would not be standing," he said.

Well, it seems that someone wants to make him sit.

Valerie Plame Wilson -- a former covert CIA agent who, in 2003, had her cover blown by someone in the government -- has launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to buy a controlling interest in Twitter.

The purpose of this purchase would be to "shut him down," she says on Twitter.

Wilson is not a fan of the president's tweeting.

"From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm's way," she says on GoFundMe.

She insists that his tweets could actually start a nuclear war. So, she says, if her campaign succeeds she will remove Trump from the site.

There might be one or two problems with this plan.

First, the campaign aims to raise $1 billion. Which would certainly make it by far the biggest crowdfunding campaign in history, should it succeed.

And what if Twitter doesn't accept the money? After all, the company's market cap is currently $12.5 billion, which would suggest that Wilson would need more than $6 billion for a controlling interest.

Moreover, silencing the president would seem -- at least to some -- like an affront to free speech.

Twitter, which has resisted calls to ban Trump, declined to comment on Wilson's plan.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNBC: "Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his First Amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation."

To this, Wilson replied on Twitter: "Wow! Looks like #BuyTwitter got under Trump's skin. Too bad @SarahHuckabee doesn't know how the 1st Amendment works."

Currently, the GoFundMe page tells me that Wilson's campaign is trending. But not very far just yet. The trend has yet to translate into much in the way of lucre -- just over $10,000 has been donated to this point.

Still, I know that Wilson is an optimist. She declares on the GoFundMe page that "if there is a surplus from this campaign, 100% of the balance of proceeds will be donated to Global Zero, a nonprofit organization leading the resistance to nuclear war."

Oh, but what if we're already in a Twitter-incited nuclear war by then?

