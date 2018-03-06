Everything on Australian streaming services in March

HBO

You could get a new hobby. You could go out and see your friends and family. Or you could just lean into the inevitable and stay indoors all month and watch what's coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon this month.

Netflix

Mar. 1

21 Thunder -- Season 1



Adel Karam: Live from Beirut



Deathgrip



What We Do in the Shadows



The Purge: Election Year



What's the Worst that Could Happen?



Super Troopers



I, Robot



Last Knights



Bordertown -- Season 1



Love Beats Rhymes



The Mask of Zorro



Queen of the South -- Season 1



Homeland -- Season 6



Zoolander 2



Mar. 2

Girls Incarcerated -- Season 1



Ghost Wars -- Season 1



Les Affamés



Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja



Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial



Flint Town -- Season 1



Voltron: Legendary Defender -- Season 5



B: The Beginning -- Season 1



Mar. 3

Ricki and the Flash



Man Up



Mar. 5

F The Prom



Mar. 6

Borderliner -- Season 1



Gad Elmaleh: American Dream



Mar. 8

Marvel's Jessica Jones -- Season 2



Ladies First



Anomalisa



Mar. 9

Love -- Season 3



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai



Nailed It -- Season 1



Collateral



The Outsider



Trolls: The Beat Goes On! -- Season 2



A.I.C.O. Incarnation -- Season 1



Pixels



Mar. 12

Annihilation



Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl



Mar. 13

Terrace House: Opening New Doors -- Part 1



Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout



Children of the Whales -- Season 1



Ricky Gervais: Humanity



Mar. 15

Tabula Rasa -- Season 1



The Hollywood Masters -- Season 2



Born in China



Friend Request



Bushwick



Power Rangers Ninja Steel -- Season 1



Mar. 16

Edha -- Season 1



On My Block -- Season 1



Benji



The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter



Take Your Pills



Wild Wild Country -- Season 1



Spirit Riding Free -- Season 4



Mar. 17

Spotlight



Dope



Mar. 18

Disney·Pixar Cars 3



Mar. 19

In Search of Fellini



Mar. 20

The Standups -- Season 2



Wonder Woman



Wish Upon



Mar. 22

Godzilla



Everything, Everything



Warcraft



Mar. 23

The Mechanism -- Season 1



The Defiant Ones



Requiem -- Season 1



Alexa & Katie -- Season 1



Santa Clarita Diet -- Season 2



Game Over, Man!



Layla M.



Dinotrux Supercharged -- Season 2



SWORDGAI The Animation -- Part 1



Tyrant -- Season 3



Mar. 26

How to Get Away with Murder -- Season 3



Mar. 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events -- Season 2



Trump: An American Dream -- Season 1



Trailer Park Boys -- Season 12



First Match



Happy Anniversary



The Titan



Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural



Rapture -- Season 1



Reboot: The Guardian Code -- Season 1



Mar. 31

That's My Boy



100 Men



Australia



Stan

Mar. 1

Hotel Transylvania 2



Rocco and His Brothers



Charlie Countryman



Baby Looney Tunes: Eggs-traordinary Adventure



Dance Academy -- Season 3



Mar. 2

Luke Warm Sex -- Season 1



Mar. 3

A Few Good Men



Mar. 4

The Worldly Girl



Mar. 5

The Conformist



Mar. 6

Goosebumps



Burnt



The Story of O



Mar. 7

Nice People



Marshland



Mar. 8

The Games -- Season 1 -2



Balls of Fury



Mar. 9

Man With a Plan -- Season 1



Mar. 10

Thomas and Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure



Thomas and Friends: The Adventure Begins



Mar. 11

The Thin Yellow Line



Mar. 12

Everly



Mar. 13

Goon: Last of the Enforcers



The Last Word



Mar. 14

Rise -- Season 1



Italian Race



Sleeping Beauty



Mar. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2



Elysium



Triple Nine



Mar. 16

Elementary -- Season 4



Mar. 17

Philadelphia



Mar. 18

Last House on the Left



Mar. 19

Don't Be Bad



Mar. 20

All Eyez on Me



The Daughter



Mar. 21

Greenery will Bloom Again



Mar. 22

The Ex-PM -- Season 1



The Libertine



Mar. 23

The Great Gatsby



Incorporated -- Season 1



Mar. 24

Stand By Me



Mar. 25

Billions -- Season 3



White House Down



Mar. 26

The Violin Teacher



Leap Year



Mar. 27

Carmina and Amen



The Chambermaid Lynn



Mar. 28

The Mine



Mar. 29

Crowded House Live at Sydney Opera House



London Has Fallen



Close Range



Ready, Steady, Wiggle -- Season 1



Mar. 30

Argentina



Mar. 31

The Pirates! Band of Misfits



Surfs Up!



Hotel Transylvania



Stuart Little 2



Foxtel

Mar. 1

Walter Presents: Mr Avila -- Season 2



Walter Presents: Night & Day



Awakening The Zodiac



Blinky Bill: The Movie



Broken City



Cold Mountain



The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course



Doctor Dolittle



Dredd



A Few Best Men



A Few Good Men



Focus



The Hours



Kill 'em All



Me, Myself & Irene



P.S. I Love You



Personal Velocity



The Princess Bride



Reindeer Games



Reno 911!: Miami



The Trip To Italy



Welcome To The Jungle



Planet of the Apes



Mar. 2

New In Town



The Machinist



Definitely, Maybe



Mar. 3

Monsters, Inc.



The Mummy (1999)



The Mummy Returns



Gnomeo & Juliet



Mar. 4

The Boat That Rocked



Mar. 5

The Real War of Thrones



David Attenborough's Life that Glows



Bugged



Hiccups



Mar. 6

Phenomenon



The Shack



10 March



Big Hero 6



Mar. 7

Selling Houses Australia -- Season 11



Screen



Mar. 11

The Kings Of Mykonos



Spider-Man: Homecoming



Mar. 12

American Pickers -- Season 13



Tin Star



Jane



Mar. 13

David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities -- Season 4



Mar. 15

The 8th CMC Music Awards



Battle Los Angeles



Hook



Lakeview Terrace



Marie Antoinette



Stepmom



Mar. 16

Friend Request



Mar. 17

Save The Last Dance



Knocked Up



Mar. 18

The Mummy



Cars 3



Mar. 19

The Monuments Men



Mar. 20

The Belko Experiment



Blow



Wilson



Wish Upon



Wonder Woman



Landline



Mar. 21

The Grand Budapest Hotel



Meanwhile in Australia with Nick Cummins



Mar. 22

Everything, Everything



The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All



Ex on the Beach -- Season 8



Mar. 23

The Barefoot Contessa



Fiddler On The Roof



Pretty In Pink



The Seven Year Itch



St. Elmo's Fire



The Manchurian Candidate



Twelve Angry Men



Road House



An Officer And A Gentleman



Last Tango In Paris



A Passage To India



King Kong



The Goonies



Bright Lights, Big City



Mar. 24

Camp Rock



Denial



Despicable Me 3



Face Off



Role Models



Paris Can Wait



Mar. 25

Jack



Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam



Mar. 26

Silicon Valley -- Season 5



This Beautiful Fantastic



Feed



Dadnapped



Barry



Brothers Take New Orleans



Mar. 27

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown



The Pirates! Band of Misfits



Mar. 29

Grand Designs UK: House of the Year -- Season 3



Avalon High



Coraline



Mar. 30

The Spiderwick Chronicles



Detour



The Gift



High School Musical



Mar. 31

Saturday Night Fever



Trading Places



The Adjustment Bureau



High School Musical 2



Amazon

Mar. 1

The Looming Tower



Mar. 9