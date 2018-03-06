Everything on Australian streaming services in March

You could get a new hobby. You could go out and see your friends and family. Or you could just lean into the inevitable and stay indoors all month and watch what's coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon this month.
Netflix
Mar. 1
- 21 Thunder -- Season 1
- Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
- Deathgrip
- What We Do in the Shadows
- The Purge: Election Year
- What's the Worst that Could Happen?
- Super Troopers
- I, Robot
- Last Knights
- Bordertown -- Season 1
- Love Beats Rhymes
- The Mask of Zorro
- Queen of the South -- Season 1
- Homeland -- Season 6
- Zoolander 2
Mar. 2
- Girls Incarcerated -- Season 1
- Ghost Wars -- Season 1
- Les Affamés
- Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja
- Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
- Flint Town -- Season 1
- Voltron: Legendary Defender -- Season 5
- B: The Beginning -- Season 1
Mar. 3
- Ricki and the Flash
- Man Up
Mar. 5
- F The Prom
Mar. 6
- Borderliner -- Season 1
- Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
Mar. 8
- Marvel's Jessica Jones -- Season 2
- Ladies First
- Anomalisa
Mar. 9
- Love -- Season 3
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
- Nailed It -- Season 1
- Collateral
- The Outsider
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! -- Season 2
- A.I.C.O. Incarnation -- Season 1
- Pixels
Mar. 12
- Annihilation
- Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Mar. 13
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors -- Part 1
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
- Children of the Whales -- Season 1
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Mar. 15
- Tabula Rasa -- Season 1
- The Hollywood Masters -- Season 2
- Born in China
- Friend Request
- Bushwick
- Power Rangers Ninja Steel -- Season 1
Mar. 16
- Edha -- Season 1
- On My Block -- Season 1
- Benji
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
- Take Your Pills
- Wild Wild Country -- Season 1
- Spirit Riding Free -- Season 4
Mar. 17
- Spotlight
- Dope
Mar. 18
- Disney·Pixar Cars 3
Mar. 19
- In Search of Fellini
Mar. 20
- The Standups -- Season 2
- Wonder Woman
- Wish Upon
Mar. 22
- Godzilla
- Everything, Everything
- Warcraft
Mar. 23
- The Mechanism -- Season 1
- The Defiant Ones
- Requiem -- Season 1
- Alexa & Katie -- Season 1
- Santa Clarita Diet -- Season 2
- Game Over, Man!
- Layla M.
- Dinotrux Supercharged -- Season 2
- SWORDGAI The Animation -- Part 1
- Tyrant -- Season 3
Mar. 26
- How to Get Away with Murder -- Season 3
Mar. 30
- A Series of Unfortunate Events -- Season 2
- Trump: An American Dream -- Season 1
- Trailer Park Boys -- Season 12
- First Match
- Happy Anniversary
- The Titan
- Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural
- Rapture -- Season 1
- Reboot: The Guardian Code -- Season 1
Mar. 31
- That's My Boy
- 100 Men
- Australia
Stan
Mar. 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Rocco and His Brothers
- Charlie Countryman
- Baby Looney Tunes: Eggs-traordinary Adventure
- Dance Academy -- Season 3
Mar. 2
- Luke Warm Sex -- Season 1
Mar. 3
- A Few Good Men
Mar. 4
- The Worldly Girl
Mar. 5
- The Conformist
Mar. 6
- Goosebumps
- Burnt
- The Story of O
Mar. 7
- Nice People
- Marshland
Mar. 8
- The Games -- Season 1 -2
- Balls of Fury
Mar. 9
- Man With a Plan -- Season 1
Mar. 10
- Thomas and Friends: Sodor's Legend of the Lost Treasure
- Thomas and Friends: The Adventure Begins
Mar. 11
- The Thin Yellow Line
Mar. 12
- Everly
Mar. 13
- Goon: Last of the Enforcers
- The Last Word
Mar. 14
- Rise -- Season 1
- Italian Race
- Sleeping Beauty
Mar. 15
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Elysium
- Triple Nine
Mar. 16
- Elementary -- Season 4
Mar. 17
- Philadelphia
Mar. 18
- Last House on the Left
Mar. 19
- Don't Be Bad
Mar. 20
- All Eyez on Me
- The Daughter
Mar. 21
- Greenery will Bloom Again
Mar. 22
- The Ex-PM -- Season 1
- The Libertine
Mar. 23
- The Great Gatsby
- Incorporated -- Season 1
Mar. 24
- Stand By Me
Mar. 25
- Billions -- Season 3
- White House Down
Mar. 26
- The Violin Teacher
- Leap Year
Mar. 27
- Carmina and Amen
- The Chambermaid Lynn
Mar. 28
- The Mine
Mar. 29
- Crowded House Live at Sydney Opera House
- London Has Fallen
- Close Range
- Ready, Steady, Wiggle -- Season 1
Mar. 30
- Argentina
Mar. 31
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
- Surfs Up!
- Hotel Transylvania
- Stuart Little 2
Foxtel
Mar. 1
- Walter Presents: Mr Avila -- Season 2
- Walter Presents: Night & Day
- Awakening The Zodiac
- Blinky Bill: The Movie
- Broken City
- Cold Mountain
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
- Doctor Dolittle
- Dredd
- A Few Best Men
- A Few Good Men
- Focus
- The Hours
- Kill 'em All
- Me, Myself & Irene
- P.S. I Love You
- Personal Velocity
- The Princess Bride
- Reindeer Games
- Reno 911!: Miami
- The Trip To Italy
- Welcome To The Jungle
- Planet of the Apes
Mar. 2
- New In Town
- The Machinist
- Definitely, Maybe
Mar. 3
- Monsters, Inc.
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- Gnomeo & Juliet
Mar. 4
- The Boat That Rocked
Mar. 5
- The Real War of Thrones
- David Attenborough's Life that Glows
- Bugged
- Hiccups
Mar. 6
- Phenomenon
- The Shack
- 10 March
- Big Hero 6
Mar. 7
- Selling Houses Australia -- Season 11
- Screen
Mar. 11
- The Kings Of Mykonos
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
Mar. 12
- American Pickers -- Season 13
- Tin Star
- Jane
Mar. 13
- David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities -- Season 4
Mar. 15
- The 8th CMC Music Awards
- Battle Los Angeles
- Hook
- Lakeview Terrace
- Marie Antoinette
- Stepmom
Mar. 16
- Friend Request
Mar. 17
- Save The Last Dance
- Knocked Up
Mar. 18
- The Mummy
- Cars 3
Mar. 19
- The Monuments Men
Mar. 20
- The Belko Experiment
- Blow
- Wilson
- Wish Upon
- Wonder Woman
- Landline
Mar. 21
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Meanwhile in Australia with Nick Cummins
Mar. 22
- Everything, Everything
- The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All
- Ex on the Beach -- Season 8
Mar. 23
- The Barefoot Contessa
- Fiddler On The Roof
- Pretty In Pink
- The Seven Year Itch
- St. Elmo's Fire
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Twelve Angry Men
- Road House
- An Officer And A Gentleman
- Last Tango In Paris
- A Passage To India
- King Kong
- The Goonies
- Bright Lights, Big City
Mar. 24
- Camp Rock
- Denial
- Despicable Me 3
- Face Off
- Role Models
- Paris Can Wait
Mar. 25
- Jack
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Mar. 26
- Silicon Valley -- Season 5
- This Beautiful Fantastic
- Feed
- Dadnapped
- Barry
- Brothers Take New Orleans
Mar. 27
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Mar. 29
- Grand Designs UK: House of the Year -- Season 3
- Avalon High
- Coraline
Mar. 30
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- Detour
- The Gift
- High School Musical
Mar. 31
- Saturday Night Fever
- Trading Places
- The Adjustment Bureau
- High School Musical 2
Amazon
Mar. 1
- The Looming Tower
Mar. 9
- The Remix
- Sneak Pete -- Season 2
