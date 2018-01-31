CNET también está disponible en español.

Everything coming to Australian streaming in February

Can't decide what to watch? Here's every movie and TV show hitting Australian streaming services in February 2018.

alteredcarbon1

The dystopian murder mystery "Altered Carbon" debuts on Netflix on 2 February.

 Netflix

It's summer. It's too hot outside. So why not spend your time inside binge-watching glorious TV shows and movies?

Here's everything landing on Australian streaming services in February 2018.

Netflix

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Feb. 4

Feb. 6

Feb. 7

Feb. 9

Feb. 13

Feb. 14

Feb. 15

  • Re:Mind

Feb. 16

Feb. 18

Feb. 19

Feb. 21

  • Forgotten

Feb. 23

  • Marseille -- Season 2
  • Seven Seconds -- Season 1
  • Mute
  • Ugly Delicious -- Season 1

Feb. 25

Feb. 26

Feb. 27

  • Derren Brown: The Push

Stan

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Feb. 3

Feb. 4

  • Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts

Feb. 5

  • Monsieur Chocolat
  • Heidi

Feb. 7

  • Mon Roi

Feb. 8

  • Tschick

Feb. 9

Feb. 14

Feb. 15

  • Reign -- Season 3
  • Upper Middle Bogan -- Season 3

Feb. 16

Feb. 17

Feb. 20

  • The Level -- Season 1

Feb. 22

Feb. 23

Feb. 26

Feb. 27

Feb. 28

Foxtel

Feb. 1

Feb. 4

  • 12 Years A Slave
  • All About Eve
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • An American In Paris
  • The Apartment
  • Argo
  • Around The World In 80 Days
  • The Artist
  • Ben-Hur
  • The Best Years Of Our Lives
  • The Bridge On The River Kwai
  • The Broadway Melody (1929)
  • Casablanca
  • Chariots Of Fire
  • Chicago
  • Cimarron
  • Dances With Wolves
  • The Deer Hunter
  • The Departed
  • The English Patient
  • The Fate Of The Furious
  • Forrest Gump
  • The French Connection
  • From Here To Eternity
  • Going My Way
  • Gone With The Wind
  • Grand Hotel (1932)
  • The Greatest Show On Earth
  • Kramer vs. Kramer
  • The Last Emperor
  • Lawrence Of Arabia
  • Marty
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Mrs. Miniver
  • Mutiny On The Bounty
  • My Fair Lady
  • Oliver!
  • On The Waterfront
  • Ordinary People
  • Out Of Africa
  • Platoon
  • Slumdog Millionaire
  • The Sound Of Music
  • The Sting
  • Terms Of Endearment
  • Titanic
  • Tom Jones
  • West Side Story
  • Wings

Feb. 5

  • Strike Back -- Season 6

Feb. 6

  • Far From Heaven
  • I Am Number Four

Feb. 7

  • Viceroy's House
  • Gogglebox Australia -- Season 7

Feb. 8

  • Project Runway All Stars -- Season 6

Feb. 9

  • Alien: Covenant
  • Get Out
  • How Do You Know
  • Once Upon A Time In Venice
  • Snatched

Feb. 11

  • The Green Hornet

Feb. 12

  • Rick Stein's Road To Mexico

Feb. 13

  • Maid In Manhattan
  • Here and Now -- Season 1
  • Jo Frost on Killer Kids

Feb. 15

  • Pretty Woman

Feb. 16

  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • Pork Pie
  • Vengeance

Feb. 18

  • The King's Speech
  • Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Crimes That Shook Australia -- Season 3

Feb. 19

  • Loving
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Season 5

Feb. 20

  • Marvel's Runaways

Feb. 23

  • Unforgettable
  • The Hunt For The Zodiac Killer

Feb. 26

  • The Walking Dead -- Season 8B

Amazon Prime Video

Feb. 2

  • Absentia

Feb. 9

  • Grand Prix Driver

Feb. 23

  • The Tick -- Season 1B
