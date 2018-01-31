It's summer. It's too hot outside. So why not spend your time inside binge-watching glorious TV shows and movies?
Here's everything landing on Australian streaming services in February 2018.
Netflix
Feb. 1
- Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- How The Beatles Changed the World
- Nightcrawler
- Damnation -- Season 1
Feb. 2
- Altered Carbon
- Coach Snoop
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia -- Season 1
Feb. 4
Feb. 6
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers
Feb. 7
Feb. 9
- The Pianist
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney
- When We First Met
- The Ritual
- The Trader (Sovdagari)
- Seeing Allred
Feb. 13
Feb. 14
- Love per Square Foot
- Greenhouse Academy -- Season 2
Feb. 15
- Re:Mind
Feb. 16
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- Everything Sucks! -- Season 1
- First Team: Juventus -- Season 1
- Irreplaceable You
- Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge -- Season 6
Feb. 18
Feb. 19
Feb. 21
- Forgotten
Feb. 23
- Marseille -- Season 2
- Seven Seconds -- Season 1
- Mute
- Ugly Delicious -- Season 1
Feb. 25
Feb. 26
Feb. 27
- Derren Brown: The Push
Stan
Feb. 1
Feb. 2
Feb. 3
Feb. 4
- Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts
Feb. 5
- Monsieur Chocolat
- Heidi
Feb. 7
- Mon Roi
Feb. 8
- Tschick
Feb. 9
Feb. 14
Feb. 15
- Reign -- Season 3
- Upper Middle Bogan -- Season 3
Feb. 16
Feb. 17
- Mozart in the Jungle -- Season 4
Feb. 20
- The Level -- Season 1
Feb. 22
- The Odd Couple -- Season 2
Feb. 23
Feb. 26
- Ash Vs Evil Dead -- Season 3
Feb. 27
Feb. 28
Foxtel
Feb. 1
- Alpha Dog
- American Splendor
- Angels in The Outfield
- The Astronaut's Wife
- Behind Enemy Lines
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Courage Under Fire
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Death in Sarajevo
- The Dilemma
- The Emperor's New Groove
- The Emperor's New Groove 2
- The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
- The Flintstones
- Free Fire
- Glory Road
- The Here After
- The Hooligan Factory
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- Hot Shots!
- Hot Shots, Part Deux!
- In Her Shoes
- Inception
- Iron Will
- The Italian Job
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jumanji
- Kiss Of The Dragon
- Look Who's Talking Now
- Mr. Mom
- Orphan
- Paddington
- Pandorum
- The Parent Trap
- Project X
- Race To Witch Mountain
- Red Riding Hood
- Rio, I Love You
- Ronin
- Rules Don't Apply
- Rupture
- Splash
- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- Strange Bedfellows
- The Strangers
- Straw Dogs
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Three Musketeers
- The Wave
- Walter Presents: Fugitives -- Season 2
Feb. 4
- 12 Years A Slave
- All About Eve
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- An American In Paris
- The Apartment
- Argo
- Around The World In 80 Days
- The Artist
- Ben-Hur
- The Best Years Of Our Lives
- The Bridge On The River Kwai
- The Broadway Melody (1929)
- Casablanca
- Chariots Of Fire
- Chicago
- Cimarron
- Dances With Wolves
- The Deer Hunter
- The Departed
- The English Patient
- The Fate Of The Furious
- Forrest Gump
- The French Connection
- From Here To Eternity
- Going My Way
- Gone With The Wind
- Grand Hotel (1932)
- The Greatest Show On Earth
- Kramer vs. Kramer
- The Last Emperor
- Lawrence Of Arabia
- Marty
- Midnight Cowboy
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mrs. Miniver
- Mutiny On The Bounty
- My Fair Lady
- Oliver!
- On The Waterfront
- Ordinary People
- Out Of Africa
- Platoon
- Slumdog Millionaire
- The Sound Of Music
- The Sting
- Terms Of Endearment
- Titanic
- Tom Jones
- West Side Story
- Wings
Feb. 5
- Strike Back -- Season 6
Feb. 6
- Far From Heaven
- I Am Number Four
Feb. 7
- Viceroy's House
- Gogglebox Australia -- Season 7
Feb. 8
- Project Runway All Stars -- Season 6
Feb. 9
- Alien: Covenant
- Get Out
- How Do You Know
- Once Upon A Time In Venice
- Snatched
Feb. 11
- The Green Hornet
Feb. 12
- Rick Stein's Road To Mexico
Feb. 13
- Maid In Manhattan
- Here and Now -- Season 1
- Jo Frost on Killer Kids
Feb. 15
- Pretty Woman
Feb. 16
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- Pork Pie
- Vengeance
Feb. 18
- The King's Speech
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Crimes That Shook Australia -- Season 3
Feb. 19
- Loving
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Season 5
Feb. 20
- Marvel's Runaways
Feb. 23
- Unforgettable
- The Hunt For The Zodiac Killer
Feb. 26
- The Walking Dead -- Season 8B
Amazon Prime Video
Feb. 2
- Absentia
Feb. 9
- Grand Prix Driver
Feb. 23
- The Tick -- Season 1B
