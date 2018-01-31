Netflix

It's summer. It's too hot outside. So why not spend your time inside binge-watching glorious TV shows and movies?

Here's everything landing on Australian streaming services in February 2018.

Netflix

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Altered Carbon



Coach Snoop



Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!



Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia -- Season 1



Feb. 4

Feb. 6

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming



Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers



Feb. 7

Feb. 9

The Pianist



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney



When We First Met



The Ritual



The Trader (Sovdagari)



Seeing Allred



Feb. 13

Feb. 14

Love per Square Foot



Greenhouse Academy -- Season 2



Feb. 15

Re:Mind



Feb. 16

John Wick: Chapter 2



Everything Sucks! -- Season 1



First Team: Juventus -- Season 1



Irreplaceable You



Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge -- Season 6



Feb. 18

Feb. 19

Feb. 21

Forgotten



Feb. 23

Marseille -- Season 2



Seven Seconds -- Season 1



Mute



Ugly Delicious -- Season 1



Feb. 25

Feb. 26

Feb. 27

Derren Brown: The Push



Stan

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Feb. 3

Feb. 4

Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts



Feb. 5

Monsieur Chocolat



Heidi



Feb. 7

Mon Roi



Feb. 8

Tschick



Feb. 9

Feb. 14

Feb. 15

Reign -- Season 3



Upper Middle Bogan -- Season 3



Feb. 16

Feb. 17

Mozart in the Jungle -- Season 4



Feb. 20

The Level -- Season 1



Feb. 22

The Odd Couple -- Season 2



Feb. 23

Feb. 26

Ash Vs Evil Dead -- Season 3



Feb. 27

UnReal -- Season 3



iZombie -- Season 4



Feb. 28

Foxtel

Feb. 1

Feb. 4

12 Years A Slave



All About Eve



All Quiet on the Western Front



An American In Paris



The Apartment



Argo



Around The World In 80 Days



The Artist



Ben-Hur



The Best Years Of Our Lives



The Bridge On The River Kwai



The Broadway Melody (1929)



Casablanca



Chariots Of Fire



Chicago



Cimarron



Dances With Wolves



The Deer Hunter



The Departed



The English Patient



The Fate Of The Furious



Forrest Gump



The French Connection



From Here To Eternity



Going My Way



Gone With The Wind



Grand Hotel (1932)



The Greatest Show On Earth



Kramer vs. Kramer



The Last Emperor



Lawrence Of Arabia



Marty



Midnight Cowboy



Million Dollar Baby



Mrs. Miniver



Mutiny On The Bounty



My Fair Lady



Oliver!



On The Waterfront



Ordinary People



Out Of Africa



Platoon



Slumdog Millionaire



The Sound Of Music



The Sting



Terms Of Endearment



Titanic



Tom Jones



West Side Story



Wings



Feb. 5

Strike Back -- Season 6



Feb. 6

Far From Heaven



I Am Number Four



Feb. 7

Viceroy's House



Gogglebox Australia -- Season 7



Feb. 8

Project Runway All Stars -- Season 6



Feb. 9

Alien: Covenant



Get Out



How Do You Know



Once Upon A Time In Venice



Snatched



Feb. 11

The Green Hornet



Feb. 12

Rick Stein's Road To Mexico



Feb. 13

Maid In Manhattan



Here and Now -- Season 1



Jo Frost on Killer Kids



Feb. 15

Pretty Woman



Feb. 16

John Wick: Chapter 2



Pork Pie



Vengeance



Feb. 18

The King's Speech



Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales



Crimes That Shook Australia -- Season 3



Feb. 19

Loving



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Season 5



Feb. 20

Marvel's Runaways



Feb. 23

Unforgettable



The Hunt For The Zodiac Killer



Feb. 26

The Walking Dead -- Season 8B

Amazon Prime Video

Feb. 2

Absentia



Feb. 9

Grand Prix Driver



Feb. 23

The Tick -- Season 1B

