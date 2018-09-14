Everything Nintendo revealed for the Switch, 3DS in its latest Direct

During Friday's Nintendo Direct, the company announced a flurry of titles for Switch and 3DS including some big names such as Final Fantasy, a new Super Mario Bros U, Civilization VI, Catan Universe and a new Animal Crossing.

You can check out trailers and details for all these new titles mentioned during the stream below.

During the stream, Nintendo also outlined details about its long-awaited online service. There will also be some new retro-themed NES controllers for Switch so you can play classic NES titles the way people did back in the day.

Final Fantasy games got a big showing with a grand total of eight games coming to the Switch (including Final Fantasy 7):

A whole host of legendary FINAL FANTASY titles are being released on #NintendoSwitch over the coming months and into 2019! pic.twitter.com/Y6pLAVx54h — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

We also saw that Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series is joining the huge roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

Taking a break from assisting mayors and just being an all-around lovely pup, Isabelle from the Animal Crossing series is joining the roster as a playable fighter in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! pic.twitter.com/YSVoYDkHRR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

A new mainline game from the Animal Crossing series is coming in 2019:

Shake a tree in excitement! A new mainline game in the Animal Crossing series is slated for a 2019 release exclusively on #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/iVA5QSV359 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe will be a welcome addition for fans of the franchise:

New #SuperMario Bros. U Deluxe is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 1/11/19 and includes both the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games! pic.twitter.com/DMeqksC4dT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

With a series of surprise announcements, the Switch suddenly became a digital board game machine:

Do you love classic card and board games? You’re in luck! Carcassonne, Pandemic, Munchkin, Catan, and The Lord of the Rings: Living Card Game from @AsmodeeDigital are all coming to #NintendoSwitch starting this December! pic.twitter.com/bKz1wPb8SX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

For that classic arcade stand-up fighting feeling, the Capcom Beat 'em up Bundle brings back a bunch of brawling classics:

Mario Tennis Aces got an update with some new players with unique abilities:

Katamari Damacy is back and ready to roll on the Switch:

Splatoon 2's latest update, Ver. 4, promises to revamp the game's Splatfests:

The greyscale, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Switch bundle is confirmed for a US release on November 2.

New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

The Luigi's Mansion series is making a comeback on the Switch in 2019, along with a fresh Yoshi game:

Luigi is back and ready to capture more ghosts in #LuigisMansion 3 (working title), launching exclusively for #NintendoSwitch in 2019! pic.twitter.com/EuyuIfvToG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Explore a world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups in #Yoshi’s Crafted World, launching on #NintendoSwitch in spring 2019! pic.twitter.com/nOUOGzciUj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Nintendo also revealed a series of updates for its 3DS lineup, because even in the Switch's shadow, 3DS support remains:

Kirby’s Epic Yarn is coming to Nintendo #3DS, and this version is extra! #Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn launches 2019 and includes new features specific to the Nintendo 3DS version. pic.twitter.com/fFHvsv9T4y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Play as Bowser Jr. in his own side adventure in #MarioLuigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey when it launches for Nintendo #3DS on 1/11/19. Will you follow in dad’s famous (and enormous) footsteps? pic.twitter.com/sGzqRz2S4c — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

And Nintendo revealed more details on the Switch port of the cult-classic DS title The World Ends With You:

