Apple

Apple unloaded a laundry basket of announcements Tuesday morning, with changes for its iPad and the iPhone.

Here's a quick rundown of Apple's news, including a new color for the iPhone, the disappearance of the iPad Air and a new app to social-media-focused video editing.

Gone with the Air

Apple

The iPad Air is no more. Long live the iPad. Apple quietly knocked off its iPad Air 2, replacing it with the 9.7-inch iPad at a cheaper price with a faster processor. The iPad now starts at $329 (£339), and features an A9 chip, similar to the one used in the iPhone 6S. The iPad Mini 2 is also gone, but the Mini 4 will live on, now offering a 128GB model.

You can get your hands on the new iPad starting on March 24. Take a look at how Apple's new iPad stacks up against the rest of the tablet competition.

Red-y or Not

Apple

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are getting a makeover, in vibrant red. The new color is a part of the (Red) program, which helps fund the fight against HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple has raised more than $130 million for the effort since 2006.

The red iPhone will be available March 24.

iPhone SE's growth spurt

Sarah Tew/CNET

The small iPhone is doubling in size -- on its storage. The 4-inch budget iPhone SE is getting an upgrade on its memory. It will be jumping from 16GB and 64GB to 32GB and 128GB options. The price remains $399.

Clip service

Apple

Apple announced a new social-oriented video-editing app called Clip, which seeks to be a more mobile-friendly version of iMovie. People will be able to trim footage and add effects, captions and soundtracks to their videos. The videos are square, meaning they're more fit for Instagram or Twitter than your desktop.

Clip will work on the iPhone 5S and later models when it's released in April.