Every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, is the most successful film franchise of all time. And despite the fact that Marvel Studios will soon release its 21st film, 2019 could eclipse last year in terms not only box of office take, but cultural impact as well. Although, it will be difficult for anything to match the impact Black Panther had in 2018.

Here are the three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies coming out this year and how each is expected to stand out:

That's what we know for sure. What we don't know yet is exactly coming after the next Spider-Man movie, as Marvel has yet to officially announce its next slate. We know the dates the next few Marvel Studios films will debut, but not which films will be attached to those dates.

Over the last few months however, reputable Hollywood sites like Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have begun reporting on not only the next few MCU films we could see, but -- thanks to the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service -- some of the new MCU TV shows as well.

Now, these new TV shows will be set apart of what we've seen previously. Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix shows, and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are produced by Marvel TV, under the tutelage of Executive Vice President and Head of Television, Jeph Loeb. And were never referenced by the movies.

In a shift, Disney+'s series will reportedly be overseen by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and will have larger budgets than what is typically allocated for television shows.

With all of that in mind, here's what we expect over the next few years, both rumored and confirmed. You'll notice that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn't listed below. That's because it's been put on hold. Once a director is announced, we'll add it to the list. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things change:

Movies

Director: Cate Shortland



Writer: Jac Schaeffer



Expected release date: May 1, 2020



Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 12, 2018.



Director: Scott Derrickson



Writer: Unannounced



Expected release date: May 7, 2021



Status: Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 11, 2018.



Eternals

Director: Chloe Zhao



Writer: Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo



Expected release date: Nov. 6, 2021



Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Sept. 21, 2018.



Director: Unannounced



Writer: Dave Callaham



Expected release date: Feb. 18, 2022



Status: Confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 3, 2018



Director: Ryan Coogler



Writer: Ryan Coogler



Expected release date: Feb. 12, 2021



Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 11, 2018



TV

Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer



Expected release date: Fall 2019



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018



Showrunner: Unannounced



Expected release date: Fall 2019



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018



Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman



Expected release date: Winter 2020



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Oct. 30, 2018



Hawkeye

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: 2020

Status: Rumored

Lady Sif

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: 2020

Status: Rumored

