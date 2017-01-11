Every Dutch train now runs on wind power

As of January 1, all trains in the Netherlands now run entirely on wind power (that is to say electricity generated by wind farms, not masts and sails).

An Eneco and NS joint website proclaimed that the 100 percent wind-powered train network can provide carbon-neutral travel to 600,000 daily passengers.

The carbon-neutral rollout was handled by Dutch energy company Eneco, who first announced plans for a wind-powered railway system in 2015. The deal had a projected completion date of 2018, but thanks to a recent explosion in the number of windfarms in the Netherlands, Eneco and NS, the Dutch railways company, hit their goal a year early.