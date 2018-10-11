Every Apple TV show and series announced so far

Apple announced last August that it's spending a whopping $1 billion on original programming, even though it still hasn't made it clear where this content will be distributed. We've rounded up the most popular rumors to provide you with everything you need to know about Apple's possible streaming service elsewhere. Apple will reportedly pre-install their TV app on Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad, so that Apple device owners can access the original programming for free.

Regardless of where you'll be able to find the content, the company's already announced orders on over a dozen shows and multi-year developments. Here's a list by genre to help you keep track.

Reality TV

Planet of the Apps

Now available on Apple Music.

In this show, which premiered on Apple Music in June, celebrity judges receive app pitches by developers. Because of course a reality competition about apps would be Apple's first TV show.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Now available on Apple Music.

A series adaptation of the Carpool Karaoke segment from James Corden's talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, except with two or more celebrities in the car and no Corden. (Disclosure: Both of Corden's shows are produced by CBS, which is also CNET's parent company.) Episodes include the pairings of Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams with Sophie Turner and Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood with James Marsden. All 19 episodes of the first season are free to watch now.

Drama series

Apple's partnered with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and NBC Universal to bring us a 10-episode reboot of the anthology series Amazing Stories. Bryan Fuller was originally hired as executive producer and showrunner. He's since stepped down and been replaced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, best known for their work on Lost and Once Upon a Time.

Are You Sleeping?

Based on a novel by Kathleen Barber about true crime podcasts, this drama, according to Variety, will star Octavia Spencer, along with Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins and Mekhi Phifer. It's being co-produced by Spencer's production company Orit Entertainment, Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment.

Calls

Apple announced this adaptation of Timothée Hochet's French series, which uses audio but few visuals to tell its story. Apple has ordered 10 episodes and obtained the rights to the original series.

Check out this trailer from the French version for more.

Defending Jacob

Chris Evans (aka Captain America) will be executive producing and starring in Defending Jacob, based on the novel by William Landay. Defending Jacob is a crime thriller about a father whose teenage son is accused of murder. The show will be created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback (screenwriter for the Planet of the Apes trilogy).

Apple has landed the rights to Foundation, an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novel series. "The premise, put as simply as possible with such a massive and influential series, deals with the preservation of knowledge prior to an oncoming dark age," writes CNET's Erin Carson. She also reports that the series comes from Skydance Television, which is responsible for shows such as Amazon's Jack Ryan and Netflix's Altered Carbon.

The series will be helmed by Josh Friedman, the man behind Terminator series The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and David Goyer, co-writer of Dark Knight movies and other superhero flicks.

Little America

Apple announced that husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are writing and executive producing a show about immigrants. Here's hoping it's as magical as The Big Sick.

Losing Earth

Apple is developing a series based on Nathaniel Rich's article "Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change" that ran in The New York Times. Rich and Spotlight producer Steve Golin will executive produce.

Pachinko

Variety confirmed that Apple secured the rights to Jin Lee's novel Pachinko, about multiple generations of Koreans who migrate to Japan. Soo Hugh, who was the showrunner for AMC's historical drama The Terror, will executive produce and write the series.

Swagger

Variety has the scoop that Apple's developing a series based on the early life of NBA basketball player Kevin Durant. Durant's media company is partnering with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Television.

Shantaram

Though the film adaptation never got off the ground, Apple has secured the rights to develop Gregory David Robert's novel into a series. According to Variety, American Hustle writer Eric Warren Singer will act as writer and executive producer.

See

Apple has ordered See, a sci-fi drama set in a future where humans are born blind, written by Stephen Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, has been cast as warrior Baba Voss, and Alfred Woodard has been cast as Paris, an adviser and priestess.

Untitled Damien Chazelle drama series

La La Land writer and director Damien Chazelle will write and direct a drama series for Apple, according to Variety.

Untitled Hilde Lysiak mystery drama series

According to Deadline, Apple is making a series inspired by Hilde Lysiak, a child journalist who reported on a suspected murderer. The series is being produced by Dana Fox, Dara Resnik, Joy German Wettels Sharlene Martin and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, who will also direct the series.

The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan will produce a 10-episode psychological thriller. He's also slated to direct the first 30-minute episode. Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose and Game of Throne's Nell Tiger Free will star in the series, Deadline announced.

Untitled Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston morning show drama series

Friday Night Lights' Kerry Ehrin will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for a series about morning show anchors starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Apple won a bidding war for the show, which will get two 10-episode seasons.

Untitled Ronald D. Moore drama series

Deadline announced that Ronald D. Moore, creator of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica, is working with Fargo producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nevidi on a space drama.

Comedy shows

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from the creator of Bob's Burgers, Loren Bouchard. The series was co-written with Nora Smith and actor Josh Gad, who will voice a character in the show along with Kristen Bell, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci and Kathryn Hahn. According to Deadline, the show is being picked up for two seasons and is about a group of Central Park caretakers who end up saving the world.

Apple is putting a comedic twist on the life of Emily Dickinson, with a series that will star True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld. Apple has also announced 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily Dickinson's mother.

J.J. Abrams is executive producing a half-hour musical dramedy with songs written by Sara Bareilles. Depending on your tolerance for musicals, this show may or may not feel like purgatory.

Colleen McGuinness, a producer for 30 Rock is creating a comedy series for Apple, which Reese Witherspoon's production company will produce. The series was originally slated to star Kristen Wiig, but she has since backed out of the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Untitled Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day comedy series

Apple has ordered a half-hour scripted comedy series from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney and his Sunny co-star Charlie Day. The show explores the people who work in a video game development studio; McElhenney will star.

Children's programming

Sesame Workshop multi-series

Apple is partnering with Sesame Workshop to bring us original children's programming, though Sesame Street is not a part of the deal.

Screenshot by CNET

Docuseries

Home

Apple plans to get into the docuseries game (competitor Netflix has a deep bench of material in this category). Variety announced that Home will be a 10-episode hour-long series looking inside some of the world's most extraordinary homes.

Fantasy

Time Bandits

Deadline broke that Apple has acquired the rights to Terry Gilliam's film Time Bandits. The series will be produced by Paramount Pictures, Anonymous Content and Media Rights Capital.

Unknown

Oprah multi-year partnership

Apple has partnered with Oprah for a multi-year content deal. No details yet about any of the series being developed.

This piece was originally published Sept. 1 and is updated as new shows and/or details are announced.

