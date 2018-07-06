Barcroft Media

The EU is asking its citizens if it should continue to enforce its daylight saving time (DST) rules, which require people to adjust their clocks twice a year.

The public consultation on the biannual changes -- which see the clocks go back an hour on the last Sunday in March and forward on the last Sunday in October -- is available as an online questionnaire until August 16.

The thinking behind DST is that it gives people an extra hour of sunlight throughout the summer and a little more morning sun in the winter.

We have launched a consultation on the daylight saving time clock changes to evaluate whether or not the rules should be changed.

Share your views by filling in the online questionnaire, available in all EU languages → https://t.co/dTd8oRGRcV #EUHaveYourSay pic.twitter.com/TEZYzAf45Q — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 5, 2018

"This consultation is part of an assessment of the EU summertime directive, which the Commission has recently launched to evaluate whether or not the rules should be changed," it wrote.

Unfortunately, the questionnaire is suffering from technical problems at the moment. The Commission's social media team says it's working to fix the problem.

The hour changes on different dates in the US, where it starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Way back in 2011, this difference caused an iOS 7 glitch that made Apple devices confused about DST ending.