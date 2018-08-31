EU may end daylight saving time after millions vote against practice

Afp Contributor / AFP/Getty Images

The European Union may no longer enforce its daylight saving time (DST) rules after a survey revealed that most citizens are against having to adjust their clocks twice a year.

The practice requires that the clocks go forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and back on the last Sunday in October, giving people an extra hour of sunlight throughout the summer and a little more morning sun in the winter.

A public consultation on the biannual changes revealed that more than 80 percent of the 4.6 million respondents favored keeping the time used in summer for the whole year, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Germany's ZDF television on Friday, the BBC noted.

"We will decide that today," he said. "Millions ... believe that summertime should be all the time."

He noted that the plan will be put to a debate among EU commissioners and any proposal requires support from the 28 national governments and MEPs to become law.

Research shows that the time change messes up people's sleep schedules and can negatively impact workplace productively, though supporters of the practice say the extra light can reduce road accidents and save energy, according to Reuters.

The time changes on different dates in the US, where it starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Now Playing: Watch this: Google refreshes Wear OS, Facebook Watch goes international

GDPR: What it means for Facebook, the EU and you.

EU reportedly ready to act against tech companies: It plans to impose fines over terrorist propaganda.