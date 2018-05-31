Essential will still support its Essential Phone, despite reported company drama

Josh Miller

Essential may be in trouble, but the company wants you to know that its current phone, the Essential Phone PH-1, is safe. Essential confirmed to CNET that its phone will continue to receive the latest security updates and software fixes.

On May 24 Bloomberg reported that Andy Rubin, the CEO of Essential and co-creator of the Android OS, may be selling Essential and scrapping plans for an Essential Phone 2. While Rubin reassured followers that the company was still working on Essential products, the report painted a bleak outlook for the company's future.

The news also made people nervous about the fate of the original Essential Phone. But Essential states that it's sticking to its word and will support the device just as originally promised:

2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches. — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2018

An Essential spokesperson told CNET the following:

"We are fully committed to selling and supporting Essential Phone. Essential Phone will continue to be among the first to receive the latest security updates and software fixes. We're also actively working on Android P and developing a new audio accessory."

Update 11:00am PT: Added Essential's statement.