ESPN's new Apple TV app dives right into live-streaming

Scott Stein/CNET

Many of Apple TV's apps have been adding live streaming features over the past few months. ESPN is the latest to join the fold.

The new ESPN app starts a livestream right off the bat, auto-playing like a regular TV channel. The app plays on-demand videos including 30 for 30 and E:60. The app's name has also changed to "ESPN," instead of "WatchESPN." Live channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, and Longhorn Network (provided your TV package is subscribed).

ESPN requires cable authentication, like other live-streaming apps. But the new design is cleaner than before, and looks more like an interactive TV channel.