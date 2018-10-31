ESPN+ streaming service comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Thanks to an update to the ESPN PlayStation and Xbox app, you can now stream ESPN+ on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. ESPN announced the news in a press release on Tuesday.

ESPN+ is ESPN's streaming service that gives subscribers access to all sorts of content from the sports network. You can watch hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS live games and thousands of college sports events. You can also watch other sports like boxing, UFC, rugby, tennis, golf and cricket.

Subscribing to ESPN+ also gives you access to ESPN's films (like its 30 for 30 series), studio shows and a library of on-demand past sporting events.

ESPN+ gained one million subscribers during its first five months (the service launched earlier this year). It costs $5 a month.

Right now you can stream ESPN+ through your computer, phone, tablet, Roku, Chromecast or Apple TV. But adding ESPN+ to video game consoles gives you yet another way to watch sports on your TV without paying for cable.