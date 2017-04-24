'Happy Days' cast touchingly remembers Erin Moran on Twitter

Those 'Happy Days' just got a little sadder with the death of the actress who played Richie Cunningham's little sister.

She was Richie Cunningham's sweet little sister, and because "Happy Days" was such a 1970s megahit, that meant she was everyone's little sister.

Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," was found dead Saturday at age 56, CBS News confirmed. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Moran's "Happy Days" family shared memories of the actress online.

Fans of Moran and "Happy Days" also shared their thoughts.


